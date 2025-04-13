FIL Ltd Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

