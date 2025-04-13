Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 206,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.5189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

