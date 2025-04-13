Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,046 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.289 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

