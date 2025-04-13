Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.