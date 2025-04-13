Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

XOM opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.