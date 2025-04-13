Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.