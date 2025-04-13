Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $302.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

