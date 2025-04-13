Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,491,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.