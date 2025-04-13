Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,681 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,496,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Shares of TAP opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $67.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

