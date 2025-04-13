Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

