Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 45,002 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of BOX worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,649 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,246 shares of company stock worth $1,862,181 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

