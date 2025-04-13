Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 38,331 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11,722.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. National Pension Service bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

