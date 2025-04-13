Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.