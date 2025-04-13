F M Investments LLC Invests $284,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $120.40 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

