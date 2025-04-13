F M Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after buying an additional 650,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 358,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

