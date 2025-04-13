Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $115.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.94. 5,120,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,943,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

