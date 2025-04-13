Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,532 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $242,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,372 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EXPE opened at $150.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

