Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $263.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.90 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.11.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

