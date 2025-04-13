Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175,283 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.29% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $164,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.