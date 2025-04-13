EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.64. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.