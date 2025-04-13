EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $257.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.80.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

