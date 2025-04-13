Envision Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envision Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

