Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys 24,703 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,038,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.