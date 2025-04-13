Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.67% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.79.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.