Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,450 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,052 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,387,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

