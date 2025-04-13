Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 154,087 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,475,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,097,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $22.91 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.