Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.40 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

