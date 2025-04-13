Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.55 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.