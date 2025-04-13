Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.41% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBND opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

