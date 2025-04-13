Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.23% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.52. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

