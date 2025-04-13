Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.99% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $108.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.