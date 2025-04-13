Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 142,620 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

