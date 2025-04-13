Entruity Wealth LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.4% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.