Entruity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 94,309 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Entruity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

