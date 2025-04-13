Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.