Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

