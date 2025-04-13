Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.9% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Entruity Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
