Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 5,817,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,192,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

