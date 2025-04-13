Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,837,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,719,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 230,259 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $4,840,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

