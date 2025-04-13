Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

