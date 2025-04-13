Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 237.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.58% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $116,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

