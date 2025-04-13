Elm Partners Management LLC Has $25.28 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

