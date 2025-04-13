Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:ETB opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
