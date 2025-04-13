E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 319169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

E.On Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

