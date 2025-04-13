Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lessened by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after buying an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,284,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

