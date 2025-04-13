Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 6.3 %

ADV stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.95. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

