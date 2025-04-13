Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $63,000 Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 1.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.