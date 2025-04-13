Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,138 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.