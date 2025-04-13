Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,168 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros makes up approximately 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Dutch Bros worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.