Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

